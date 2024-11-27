Trump wastes no time in reigniting trade wars

There is plenty of uncertainty about Mr Trump’s latest salvo, not least whether he would actually be able to implement the tariffs on his first day. But Mr Trump’s pledge suggests that steep tariffs will be the priority, and any relief will arrive only after concessions. In posts on Truth Social, his own social-media app, Mr Trump said that tariffs would stay in place until the flow of drugs and immigrants into America had been halted. The Mexican peso dropped by 1.4% to almost 21 to the dollar after Mr Trump’s remarks; the Canadian dollar fell by 0.8%, to 1.41 per greenback, its lowest in more than four years.