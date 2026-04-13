President Trump and his advisers are looking at resuming limited military strikes in Iran in addition to the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a way to break a stalemate in peace talks, according to officials and people familiar with the situation.
Trump weighs limited strikes on Iran after talks collapse
SummaryThe White House is considering a menu of options in addition to blockading the Strait of Hormuz.
President Trump and his advisers are looking at resuming limited military strikes in Iran in addition to the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a way to break a stalemate in peace talks, according to officials and people familiar with the situation.
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