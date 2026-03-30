WASHINGTON—President Trump is weighing a military operation to extract nearly 1,000 pounds of uranium from Iran, according to U.S. officials, a complex and risky mission that would likely put American forces inside the country for days or longer.
Trump weighs military operation to extract Iran’s uranium
SummaryThe president hasn’t made a decision, U.S. officials said, as he considers the risk to U.S. troops.
WASHINGTON—President Trump is weighing a military operation to extract nearly 1,000 pounds of uranium from Iran, according to U.S. officials, a complex and risky mission that would likely put American forces inside the country for days or longer.
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