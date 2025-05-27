Trump weighs sanctions against Russia as relationship with Putin sours
Annie Linskey , Alexander Ward , Josh Dawsey , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 May 2025, 07:20 AM IST
SummaryPresident Trump is growing weary of the Russian leader’s intransigence on peace in Ukraine and wants to pressure Putin to the negotiating table.
President Trump is eyeing sanctions against Moscow this week as he grows frustrated by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s continued attacks on Ukraine and the slow pace of peace talks, according to people familiar with Trump’s thinking.
