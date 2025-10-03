Trump will not let the world move on from tariffs
Six charts show the damage to America, its trading partners and its consumers
When President Donald Trump stood outside the White House on April 2nd and revealed his “Liberation Day" tariffs, all hell broke loose. The “reciprocal" levies threatened to break financial markets, as well as scrambling international commerce. Thankfully, Mr Trump quickly backed down, cutting tariffs to 10% for most countries on April 9th and doing the same for China a month later. Markets recovered; uncertainty receded. The world economy tried to move on. Everyone began to lose interest. Everyone, that is, except Mr Trump.