Trump will not let the world move on from tariffs

A third group of countries has yet to negotiate at all. Some are too small to recapture the president’s attention. They were given their own tailored tariffs on April 2nd, based on a crude calculation of their trade imbalances with America. But they were shown some benign neglect in the July 31st order. Thus tiny Lesotho, a landlocked country in the south of Africa, will pay 15%, like many other African countries, not the 50% horror that was announced on April 2nd. The remainder of this group is in more of a pickle. They once again face something similar to the Liberation Day scenario, or are even worse off. Turkey, for example, has seen its rate rise from 10% to 15%.