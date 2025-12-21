Trump World is picking sides in the battle for Warner Bros.
Some of the most influential people from President Trump’s orbit, past and present, are facing off on either side of the struggle for control of Warner Bros. Discovery.
WASHINGTON—Some of the most influential people in President Trump’s orbit, past and present, are facing off in the unfolding drama over the future of Warner Bros. Discovery. Netflix, which wants to buy Warner’s studios and HBO Max streaming business, is in a multibillion-dollar game of tug of war with Paramount, which wants to buy the entire company.