Trump World is picking sides in the battle for Warner Bros.

The longtime Florida Republican megalobbyist and his firm have been advising Netflix and will work with the company as it goes through the regulatory approval process, according to people familiar with the situation. The firm has extensive ties throughout the media industry: It represented Paramount and worked with the company during its merger with Skydance, and also worked with Comcast, which made an unsuccessful bid for Warner’s studios and HBO Max streaming service. Ballard maintains close ties to many top Trump officials, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, who previously worked for Ballard’s firm and whose Justice Department will oversee the merger’s antitrust review. Ballard’s firm also represents the Motion Picture Association, which will have a huge stake in the outcome.