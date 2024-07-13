Trumponomics would not be as bad as most expect
Summary
- Opposition would come from all angles
In markets it is known as the “Trump trade", a bet that Donald Trump’s return to the White House would herald more inflation and higher interest rates. Many of Mr Trump’s core policies push in this direction: tariffs would add to import costs, deportations of immigrants could push up wages and deficit-financed tax cuts would juice the economy. Amid mounting inflation, the Federal Reserve would have little choice but to opt for higher rates.
