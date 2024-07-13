Trumponomics would not be as bad as most expect

That will not be simple because to get the bill through Congress, Republicans will need to pay the cost of extending the cuts, about $4.5trn over the next decade. But Mr Trump has options. One slug of revenue may come from tariffs, which could bring in $3trn over the decade. There is also money in reversing some of Mr Biden’s policies. The cost of the Inflation Reduction Act, Mr Biden’s climate-subsidy package, is expected to reach about $1trn. Republicans can eliminate some tax credits, starting with discounts for electric vehicles. Mr Trump has also suggested he may unwind Mr Biden’s student-debt cancellations, on track to cost $1trn.