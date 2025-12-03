Trump’s aides cancel Fed chair interviews as President homes in on pick
Summary
The decision comes as Trump signaled publicly that longtime adviser Kevin Hassett is a leading contender to lead the central bank.
WASHINGTON—The Trump administration canceled a slate of interviews set to start this week with a group of finalists to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve as President Trump again suggested he had made up his mind about who should lead the central bank.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story