Trump’s Armada is getting in place. Now he must decide what to do with Iran.
David S. Cloud , Alexander Ward , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Jan 2026, 07:08 am IST
The president has asked aides for quick and decisive options that don’t risk a long-term war in the Middle East. The ideal option would hit the regime hard enough that it has no choice but to accede to U.S. nuclear demands and lay off dissidents, officials said.
DUBAI—The U.S. military has assembled a formidable force in the Middle East within striking range of Iran. Now, President Trump must decide how to use it.
