Trump’s attacks on Powell are strategic. They may not be about firing the Fed chair.
SummaryFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s firing likely isn’t imminent. But scapegoating Powell for an economic downturn could be, with troubling consequences.
President Donald Trump’s recent calls for the “termination" of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have reignited fears about the future of U.S. monetary policy and the independence of the central bank. But former Fed insiders and economists say concerns about Powell’s imminent departure, or an institutional crisis, are likely overblown.