Trump’s attacks on the Fed are a gift to Xi Jinping

Punishing a central banker because he or she won’t cut rates fast enough is the stuff of Argentina, not a Group of Seven nation. It also makes the Fed, the most globally respected U.S. institution, look more like the People’s Bank of China. It is part of the ironic “Chinafication" of the U.S. economy under Trump: As he works to silence the media, neuter the judiciary, bully corporate chieftains, intimidate law firms, distort economic facts, weaken the rule of law, and increase opacity, he’s pushing the U.S. toward the ideologies of Xi Jinping’s Communist Party.