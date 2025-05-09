Trump’s bespoke trade deal with UK sets little precedent for other nations

In particular, Chinese officials view it as a chance to figure out whether the Trump administration—and Trump himself—intend to pursue a deal that could help put the brakes on the current trend of decoupling between the U.S. and China. If those talks with China go well, Trump suggested the tariffs could come down. “We’re going to see. Right now you can’t get any higher. It’s at 145% so we know it’s coming down," he said.