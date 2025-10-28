Trump’s big tariff task in Asia is to close the deal
Jason Douglas , Timothy W. Martin , Shan Li , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Oct 2025, 06:05 pm IST
Summary
The president’s ability to reorder global trade through personal diplomacy will be tested during his tour of Asia this week.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Trump’s quest to reorder global trade through personal diplomacy will be tested during his tour of Asia this week, as he faces the tantalizing prospect of a pact with China and the chance to bust through obstacles to completing deals with other key trading partners.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story