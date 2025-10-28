Trump’s big tariff task in Asia is to close the deal

Japan stands as one of the Trump administration’s trade successes: Tokyo has agreed to invest $550 billion in the U.S. over the next few years in exchange for a tariff of 15% on most U.S. imports from Japan, including cars. Under the terms of the agreement, the U.S. has a considerable role in identifying projects for Japan to finance, and Tokyo agreed that the U.S. can take 90% of the profits from its investments once its original outlay has been recouped.