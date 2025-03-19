Trump’s call with Putin signals long road ahead to Russia-Ukraine deal
Alexander Ward , Alan Cullison , Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Mar 2025, 12:13 PM IST
Summary
- Russia’s leader didn’t agree to a full cease-fire, and presented his own demands to end fighting.
WASHINGTON—President Trump insisted Russia would be the easier partner on the path to peace with Ukraine. But his Tuesday phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin only underscored the Kremlin is so far the bigger obstacle.
