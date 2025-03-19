Trump’s call with Putin signals long road ahead to Russia-Ukraine deal

In his dealings with Trump, Putin has parried any real moves toward a peace deal by praising Trump’s efforts but raising objections to details he has proposed, said Wiliam Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who is now a distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank. The phone call continued that effort and promoted Putin’s broader agenda of continuing the war in Ukraine while throwing Trump enough tidbits to keep him from getting angry, he said.