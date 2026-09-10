Trump’s Canada import ban has winners and losers. That could change quickly.

President Donald Trump’s latest escalation of the trade war with Canada will shut some Canadian products out of the U.S. altogether. While the ban could create an opening for American-made whey protein, whisky, beer, and motorcycles, the overall impact is less clear because any gains in the U.S. could be offset by other trade restrictions in Canada.
The White House said Tuesday that beginning Sept. 29, the U.S. will prohibit imports of a range of Canadian products that had previously been hit with 50% tariffs. The bans cover most alcoholic beverages, certain dairy-related products including whey protein, and Canadian-made motorcycles with engines larger than 800 cubic centimeters.