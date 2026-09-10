Trump’s Canada import ban has winners and losers. That could change quickly.

President Donald Trump’s latest escalation of the trade war with Canada will shut some Canadian products out of the U.S. altogether. While the ban could create an opening for American-made whey protein, whisky, beer, and motorcycles, the overall impact is less clear because any gains in the U.S. could be offset by other trade restrictions in Canada.
President Donald Trump’s latest escalation of the trade war with Canada will shut some Canadian products out of the U.S. altogether. While the ban could create an opening for American-made whey protein, whisky, beer, and motorcycles, the overall impact is less clear because any gains in the U.S. could be offset by other trade restrictions in Canada.
The White House said Tuesday that beginning Sept. 29, the U.S. will prohibit imports of a range of Canadian products that had previously been hit with 50% tariffs. The bans cover most alcoholic beverages, certain dairy-related products including whey protein, and Canadian-made motorcycles with engines larger than 800 cubic centimeters.
The White House said Tuesday that beginning Sept. 29, the U.S. will prohibit imports of a range of Canadian products that had previously been hit with 50% tariffs. The bans cover most alcoholic beverages, certain dairy-related products including whey protein, and Canadian-made motorcycles with engines larger than 800 cubic centimeters.
The administration says the move is retaliation for Canadian policies it considers discriminatory toward U.S. alcohol, dairy, and motor vehicles. Canada imposed counter-tariffs on roughly $20 billion of American goods on Sept. 8 after the U.S. placed 50% tariffs on a similar value of Canadian products in August.
Canadian powersports manufacturer BRP would face a direct hit. The company told Journal de Québec on Wednesday that its Can-Am Spyder and Canyon three-wheel motorcycles, which are produced in Valcourt, Quebec, will no longer be eligible for import into the U.S. starting Sept. 29. A spokeswoman said the impact should be limited in the current fiscal year because most production and deliveries for the season have already been completed.
BRP had warned just days earlier that trade restrictions would become a bigger issue next year. On its Sept. 3 earnings call, CFO Sébastien Martel said a previously imposed 50% U.S. tariff on Canadian imports was already affecting the Spyder line and estimated that Spyder alone could represent a roughly C$60 million to C$65 million headwind next year under that tariff regime.
Alcoholic beverage company Diageo could also be vulnerable, since Crown Royal—one of its biggest spirits brands—is distilled and aged in Canada. Canadian whisky represented 6% of Diageo’s fiscal-2026 global sales.
But the exact impact of the new import ban is unclear. Diageo has shifted much of the bottling for U.S.-bound Crown Royal to U.S. facilities. What’s more, the new ban only covers Canadian whisky imported in consumer-size containers.
The White House has actually removed other whisky shipped in containers larger than four liters from the 50% tariff list. That could allow Diageo to continue shipping Crown Royal to the U.S. in bulk for domestic bottling.
The company didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.
The potential winners are less obvious than the losers. If Canadian producers lose access to the American consumer market, the replacement demand could be divided among a broad group of domestic and foreign suppliers.
In alcohol, Constellation Brands could get a modest lift from its beer brands such as Modelo Especial, Corona, Pacifico, and Victoria. Since its beer portfolio is mostly Mexican-produced, the company would also be relatively protected from Canada’s counter-tariffs on U.S.-origin goods.
Brown-Forman’s Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve could pick up some whisky demand displaced from Canadian brands. But those benefits could be offset by Canada’s tariffs and retail restrictions on American-made alcoholic beverages. The company has already said that Canadian trade barriers have hurt its fiscal-2026 results.
American distillers have shouldered “the brunt of this trade dispute,” Chris Swonger, president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, wrote in s statement in response to Trump’s action on Tuesday.
He noted that Canadian provinces’ removal of U.S. spirits from store shelves has caused U.S. spirits exports to Canada to fall by more than 70%, and urged leaders to reach a negotiated solution that “returns the spirits sector to a permanent zero-for-zero tariff framework.”
Investors should watch whether the Trump administration’s bans actually survive until Sept. 29.
The White House has tied the measures to Canadian policies restricting U.S. alcohol, dairy, and motor-vehicle exports, suggesting the bans could be lifted or modified if Canada changes those rules. But the dispute could also widen: Trump has separately threatened higher tariffs on Canadian autos and restrictions on Bombardier aircraft.
That means the current list of winners and losers may only be the opening round.
Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com