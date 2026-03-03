Trump’s case for war with Iran faces growing scrutiny

Officials and analysts note that Iran does have uranium that could be enriched around the one-week time frame to make it usable for a nuclear weapon. The issue is Iran appears to have no enrichment facility where cascades of centrifuges are assembled to enrich the material to weapons grade. Iran also would have to get access to the stockpile, which would very possibly be tracked. And even if Iran did get weapons-grade uranium, it would still have to assemble scientists, produce uranium material and build it inside a nuclear device—all without being caught doing so.