Trump’s China deal makes sense. How he got here doesn’t.
SummaryThe president’s tactics undercut his own rationales, while treating China better than allies.
With the deal announced after a weekend of negotiations, the U.S.’s effective tariff on China will be 39%, including levies in place before President Trump took office, according to Evercore ISI.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more