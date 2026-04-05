WASHINGTON—Just 48 hours after President Trump had all but declared Tehran was militarily defeated and looking for a deal to end the war, Iran downed two American warplanes.
Trump’s claims of victory clash with Iran war’s gritty reality
SummaryThe Pentagon says the U.S. is achieving its goals, but Iran is fighting on.
WASHINGTON—Just 48 hours after President Trump had all but declared Tehran was militarily defeated and looking for a deal to end the war, Iran downed two American warplanes.
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