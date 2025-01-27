President Trump’s Saturday night proposal that Palestinians vacate a devastated Gaza marked a sharp break with his predecessor and introduced a contentious new initiative into his unfolding Middle East diplomatic plans.

Trump said the resettling of the Palestinians from Gaza “could be temporary or long term."

His statement could mark a dramatic shift in U.S. policy toward Palestinians under presidents of both parties. No recent White House has suggested the “long-term" departure of Palestinians from Gaza, which most U.S. presidents have seen as a part of an eventual Palestinian state.

“It’s literally a demolition site right now," he said. “So, I’d rather get involved with some of the Arab nations, and build housing in a different location, where they can maybe live in peace for a change."

But on Sunday Trump officials suggested the U.S. and regional partners could provide guarantees the Palestinians would eventually be allowed to return, sketching out an assurance that appeared designed to make the idea more politically palatable to Arab states.

Officials have yet to spell out the precise parameters of the suggestion, including how the more than two million Palestinians in the enclave could be relocated and whether they might eventually fulfill their aspirations to fully govern their own territory.

“You’re talking about a million and half people, and we just clean out that whole thing," Trump said. “You know over the centuries it’s had many, many conflicts. And I don’t know, something has to happen."

The idea was summarily dismissed by Jordan, which Trump has urged to accept refugees from Gaza temporarily or for the long term. It was also rejected by the Palestinian Authority, which governs most Palestinians in the West Bank, and Hamas.

“We call on the U.S. administration to halt such proposals, which align with Israeli plans and clash with the rights and free will of our people," the U.S.-designated terrorist organization said in a statement.

But it was hailed by far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has called for “voluntary migration" of Palestinians from the enclave and backs Israeli settlement there.

Trump hasn’t offered a clear road map for securing the peace in Gaza if the cease-fire there can be extended beyond an initial 42-day first phase while pursuing efforts to spur normal diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Trump’s foray into Middle East peacemaking also comes at a critical moment as Israel’s cease-fire with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, which appears increasingly fragile. Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has been planning a return to the region.

“It’s an interesting opening gambit, but it’s hard to imagine it having much traction as an idea," said Jon Alterman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“It will certainly arouse deep alarm in Egypt and Jordan, among their Gulf Arab allies, and among European governments who have an interest in stability in Egypt and Jordan in addition to their sentiments about the rights of Palestinians."

The brutal war in Gaza that was triggered by Hamas’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 has presented Washington with a pressing foreign policy problem—one that Trump has suggested might be beyond the U.S.’s responsibility to end.

Trump acknowledged last week that he was “not confident" the cease-fire could be sustained. “It’s not our war; it’s their war," told reporters.

He was quick to take credit for sealing the initial cease-fire in Gaza, which calls for a swap of 33 hostages held by Hamas for about 1,900 Palestinian prisoners. Even former Biden administration officials say Trump and Witkoff were vital for getting the long-sought deal across the finish line.

But negotiating an enduring end to the conflict in Gaza presents the new president and his team with a far more formidable challenge.

During his final days as Biden’s secretary of state, Antony Blinken made the case for a postwar plan that would end Israel’s military presence in Gaza and establish a new governing structure led by the Palestinian Authority, which would undergo reforms and whose control would also extend to the West Bank. An Arab security force would help control Gaza with advice from the Americans, who would not put their own boots on the ground.

That would set the stage for massive reconstruction of Gaza and kick-start a process for the eventual normalization for Israeli-Saudi relations. “The need to end the war in Gaza and for a credible road to Palestinian statehood is all the more urgent for Riyadh," to advance that normalization, Blinken said in an appearance earlier this month at the Atlantic Council.

But Trump’s suggestion that Palestinians leave the Gaza Strip so it could be rebuilt would upend that carefully choreographed diplomatic process while leaving unclear if they could ever build a state of their own.

The president said he told King Abdullah II of Jordan in a phone call on Saturday that he wants the monarch’s country to receive Palestinians. He said he expected to make a similar request of Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in a coming phone call.

Asked about Trump’s plan, administration officials said Sunday that they look at Gaza as a wasteland filled with rubble and unexploded ordnance, whose reconstruction would be greatly facilitated by the departure of its residents.

“You cannot demand that people remain in an uninhabitable place for political reasons," said a senior Trump administration official, who added the Palestinians might be provided with an assurance they could eventually return after negotiations with regional partners.

Gordon Sondland, who was Trump’s ambassador to the European Union during the first term, said in an interview that he had seen plans for modernizing the region’s infrastructure during negotiations for the Abraham Accords, the set of agreements where Arab countries normalized relations with Israel.

As long as there were “ironclad guarantees" to ensure Palestinians returned to their homes in Gaza, then Trump’s proposal was a “brilliant idea," he added in an interview.

But some of Trump’s staunchest political allies said the plan wasn’t feasible.

“The idea that all the Palestinians are going to leave and go somewhere else, I don’t see that to be overly practical," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) said on CNN’s “State of the Union."

Egypt and Jordan have long rebuffed the idea because of their security and the economic burden they foresee in taking in so many Gazan Palestinians. Another fear is that they would be accused of abetting Israel’s annexation of the enclave should Israel bar the Palestinians from returning.

“Encouraging the ‘voluntary migration’ of civilians from Gaza has long been the fever dream of the most messianic extremists in Israel," said Frank Lowenstein, a former Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiator at the State Department.

Among them is Ben-Gvir, who resigned as Israel’s minister of national security over the cease-fire deal in Gaza. He praised Trump’s plan and urged Netanyahu to support it. “Encourage immigration now!" he wrote on X.

The decision by Israel’s far right to embrace Trump’s suggestion has made winning Arab support for the initiative all the more difficult, former officials say.

“The idea of Egypt and Jordan accepting a significant number of Gazan Palestinians is a nonstarter," said a former senior U.S. official. “These were red lines for both countries before the Gazan crisis and they remain even sharper red lines now."

Write to Michael R. Gordon at michael.gordon@wsj.com and Alexander Ward at alex.ward@wsj.com