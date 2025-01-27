Trump’s ‘clean out’ Gaza proposal stuns all sides, scrambles Middle East diplomacy
Michael R. Gordon , Alexander Ward , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 27 Jan 2025, 03:07 PM IST
SummaryNew plan doesn’t spell out if he would support allowing Palestinians to eventually govern their own state.
President Trump’s Saturday night proposal that Palestinians vacate a devastated Gaza marked a sharp break with his predecessor and introduced a contentious new initiative into his unfolding Middle East diplomatic plans.
