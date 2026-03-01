Trump’s doctrine in Iran and beyond

Using unique U.S. capabilities against weaker targets—whether dropping Massive Ordnance Penetrators from B-2 stealth bombers or using U.S. special forces to extract Nicolás Maduro from Venezuela—isn’t simply effective military policy. It demonstrates to China and Russia that a direct confrontation with the U.S. would be extraordinarily damaging. Even the Chinese military, engaged in history’s largest conventional and nuclear buildup, would suffer severely at the hands of U.S. bombers, submarines and carrier-based aircraft. The same is true of Russia, which as a military and intelligence matter still sees the U.S. as its core enemy. The strike against Iran also reminds the U.S. military of its great strategic importance, breaking radically with the escalation avoidance that has limited U.S. effectiveness since the war on terror.