The U.S. and Israeli pre-emptive attack on Iran, coming after years of feckless effort to end Tehran’s nuclear program, could transform the Middle East. The Trump administration’s strategy of careful maneuvering between Russia and China, combined with pressure on Europe to increase its share of the defense burden, has a chance to bear fruit.
Trump’s doctrine in Iran and beyond
SummaryThe president strengthens deterrence by acting decisively against partners of Russia and China.
The U.S. and Israeli pre-emptive attack on Iran, coming after years of feckless effort to end Tehran’s nuclear program, could transform the Middle East. The Trump administration’s strategy of careful maneuvering between Russia and China, combined with pressure on Europe to increase its share of the defense burden, has a chance to bear fruit.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More