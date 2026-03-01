Trump’s doctrine in Iran and beyond

Again the president has acted decisively against an exposed partner of the rival great powers. It did so in Venezuela. It’s doing so in Cuba. Attacking Iran’s theocrats, ballistic-missile infrastructure and command-and-control systems leaves the regime weaker than ever. The assault on Iran, including an Israeli strike that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, also solidifies the Trump doctrine, demonstrating the president’s willingness to use tailored, overwhelming force to maximize deterrence and achieve long-term strategic benefits.