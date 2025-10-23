Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’ aims to dominate the Americas

Critical analysts and former officials say that explicitly conditioning U.S. aid on ideological alignment risks undermining U.S. credibility as a partner in the region. “If we invoke the Monroe Doctrine, that is the biggest narrative gift that we can give to China," says Leland Lazarus, a former special assistant to the head of U.S. Southern Command and an expert on Chinese-Latin American relations. “When Latin American and Caribbean partners hear that, they think that’s the return of imperialism, of U.S. military intervention. It might actually push countries further into China’s hands."