Dozens of world leaders were discussing how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in a videoconference on Friday when a murmur went up among the presidents and prime ministers. Aides off-screen began furiously tapping their shoulders and passing them notes.
Trump’s efforts to strong-arm Iran into deal spark optimism—and confusion
SummaryThe president’s bold declarations aim to ratchet up pressure on Tehran, but some U.S. allies and officials involved in the talks question whether Iran has really folded when Trump says it has.
Dozens of world leaders were discussing how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in a videoconference on Friday when a murmur went up among the presidents and prime ministers. Aides off-screen began furiously tapping their shoulders and passing them notes.
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