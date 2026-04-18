Trump’s efforts to strong-arm Iran into deal spark optimism—and confusion

Talks between the U.S. and Iran haven’t officially been scheduled, but a senior Trump administration official said they are likely to take place on Monday in Pakistan. Trump’s negotiating team is on standby to participate in the negotiations, the official said. Pakistan is mediating the negotiations, and the talks could be hosted in Islamabad for a second time, though no final decision has been made. Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead the negotiations again, alongside Trump’s Middle East peace envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law.