Trump’s erratic policy is harming the reputation of American assets

Another source of confusion is that, just as with Mr Trump’s tariff policy, the administration misunderstands the benefits and costs of having a weak currency. Proponents of a weak dollar say that it would help make exports more competitive. But the growth of global value chains in manufacturing over recent decades has blunted the impact of exchange rates on sales of goods abroad, because exporters today incorporate more imported material than they once did. In addition, the costs of currency weakness are widely felt. If the 13m Americans in manufacturing jobs benefit, that must be set against over 300m consumers who will pay for the rising cost of imports. Already households’ inflation expectations are rising, even though consumer-price inflation data, published on March 12th, came in a little below market forecasts.