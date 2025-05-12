Trump’s family is rapidly striking business deals in the Mideast
Eliot Brown , Stephen Kalin , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 12 May 2025, 04:01 PM IST
SummaryGolf resorts, crypto deals and financial investments blur the line between private business and public policy.
When President Trump tours the Middle East this week, he will be looking to secure investments in the U.S. from the world’s richest petrostates. His family businesses and close associates already have been striking deals in the region at a rapid clip.
