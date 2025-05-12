Trump’s family is rapidly striking business deals in the Mideast

In Trump’s first term, his Trump Organization vowed not to do foreign deals. This time, it has limited the vow to transactions directly with foreign governments. The Trump-owned company is managed by his children. The president’s ethics plan calls for the company to give any profits from what it calls “foreign government patronage" at its hotels and similar business to the U.S. government, as it did in his first term. Congressional Democrats criticized these payments as only representing a small portion of the total financial benefits his companies received from foreign governments.