Trump’s Fed chair pick puts Bessent in the crosshairs. What he has to lose.
Matt Peterson , Barrons 6 min read 24 Dec 2025, 04:04 pm IST
Summary
Scott Bessent has offered up candidates who share his vision of lower rates and cooperation with the White House. It could all backfire.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is on the precipice of what may be the defining event of his government career.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story