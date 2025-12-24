Trump’s Fed chair pick puts Bessent in the crosshairs. What he has to lose.

People who worked with Hassett earlier in his career, including in his time at the Fed, say he is a well-credentialed academic economist, but some worry that he has demonstrated an excessive degree of loyalty to Trump in the president’s second term. A chair who isn’t seen as credible by his peers could have difficulty convincing his colleagues on the Fed to go along with policy decisions and could fail to sway the market to reduce longer-term interest rates, which the Fed doesn’t control.