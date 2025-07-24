Trump’s Fed visit will be historic. Fed independence is under pressure.
Summary
This is the fourth visit to the Fed by a sitting president since 1937.
US President Donald Trump will tour the historic Eccles Building in Washington, D.C., today, ostensibly to examine the now-controversial $2.5 billion renovation of the Federal Reserve’s headquarters.
