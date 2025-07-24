Trump’s Fed visit will be historic. Fed independence is under pressure.

US President Donald Trump will tour the historic Eccles Building in Washington, D.C. , today, ostensibly to examine the now-controversial $2.5 billion renovation of the Federal Reserve’s headquarters.

Presidents aren’t typically concerned with cost overruns that equate to about a week’s worth of Treasury auctions. And presidents don’t typically visit the central bank. This is the fourth visit by a sitting president since 1937. Needless to say, this visit is different.

Trump has been relentless in pressuring Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to lower interest rates, which the president claims should be “three points, maybe more" south of their current range of 4.375%.

Trump claims that inflation is lower, the economy is strong, and Powell is “too late" in cutting interest rates.

His critiques add another challenge to Powell’s final months in office. The Fed chair wants to see where tariff rates ultimately land and how they’ll impact prices before committing to rate cuts. Powell is also seeing inflation gauges ticking higher and measures of financial conditions, which peg the ability of companies and investors to access capital, loosening notably. For those reasons, Powell is in no hurry to reduce borrowing costs.

Markets don’t see cuts ahead, either. The odds of a reduction at the Fed’s meeting next month next week are no better than 2.5%. The chances of a September move are only 60%.

Trump is losing patience. He wants lower borrowing costs, faster economic growth, and a Fed chair that won’t stand in his way. The president showed lawmakers the draft of a letter that would fire Powell; however, he later backtracked and said that he was “not planning" to fire him. Trump suggested he could dismiss Powell for fraud related to the renovation of the Fed building.

A recent Supreme Court decision has likely limited Trump’s ability to fire Powell before his term ends in May. The Fed has previously said that it disputes any wrongdoing related to the renovation, and that the administration lacks legal authority over its facilities. Powell has repeatedly said he won’t step down even if asked.

Today’s visit may be another escalation in Trump’s attempt to undermine Powell. The tour will include the president, as well as a team of White House officials and Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

While investors have been rattled by the Trump-Powell drama, stocks have powered through a host of boundary-testing moves by the president over the past six months from tariffs, immigration, government spending authority, and military adventures.

Stocks are trading at record highs, bond markets are behaving, volatility gauges are muted, and the dollar is holding steady. Trade deals have been struck with the U.K. and Japan, while reports suggest a pact with the European Union is getting closer.

That may further embolden the president as he wages his campaign against Powell.