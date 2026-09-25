Trump’s fight with the White House press

The press is supposed to report the news, not participate in it, but on Thursday it was the protagonist in what looked as if it might escalate into history’s most foolish constitutional crisis. After President Trump ejected three news outlets from the White House last week, a federal judge in the wee hours ordered their press passes reinstated.

Yet when the Thursday workday began, their access to the grounds was still being denied. A tempest of back and forth ensued, but in the end the White House said the post-ruling denial of entry was merely an operational delay. The reporters were admitted.

What was the point for Mr. Trump of provoking this in the first place? No President in history has enjoyed TV attention more, and banned media can continue to report on the Administration, albeit without the TV cameras.

He announced on social media Friday that he’d remove the three outlets “as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!” Was he upset by any particular coverage recently? No, he told reporters in the Oval Office. “It’s really just cumulative stories over the last two years,” he said. “You get sick of it.”

But the lawyers forced to try legally justifying the President’s action couldn’t exactly say that. Instead the White House press office issued letters to the three outlets, dated Tuesday, accusing them of “trafficking in verifiable falsehoods” and “publishing sensitive or classified information.” One specific article cited was a Politico piece from June, quoting a “senior administration official” pegging the odds of a peace deal with Iran at 80% to 85%.

According to media reports, that unnamed source was Vice President JD Vance. And this wasn’t a leak but an authorized briefing, the Washington Post explains. “Thank you for joining this press call,” an aide began. “The contents of this call are on background, attributable to a senior administration official.” Oops. Other news outlets, such as the Associated Press, also reported the 80% to 85% estimate.

Judge Timothy Kelly’s ruling, granting a temporary restraining order, goes after the pretextual nature of the White House’s arguments, saying its lawyers offered “little to back up their asserted national security interest.” A footnote helpfully has a link to Mr. Trump’s post on Truth Social. One CNN journalist’s pass, he adds, was recently renewed, “several months after she published some of the identified reporting.”

His order follows the precedent of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. “The White House has voluntarily decided to establish press facilities for correspondents,” it said in a 1977 decision, Sherrill v. Knight. As a result, the First Amendment “requires that this access not be denied arbitrarily or for less than compelling reasons.” The Trump Administration argues Sherrill was wrongly decided, and perhaps it will take that up on appeal.

There’s a certain legal tension, in that the White House is the elected President’s office and residence, while simultaneously serving as a workplace for government officials and a site of state functions. Rumors are that Mr. Trump has occasionally considered moving the press corps instead into a nearby building.