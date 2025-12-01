Trump’s financial watchdogs promise a revolution

After an election, America’s financial agencies experience what is known as the “regulatory pendulum". Priorities and philosophies change as the new president picks appointees to supervise American markets, banks and other financial institutions. Although the pendulum has swung violently in the past, it has never swung quite as violently as now.

The upheaval is most evident at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where a tight-knit team of erstwhile colleagues has taken charge. Paul Atkins, a former commissioner and the new chair of America’s most powerful market regulator, took up his role on April 21st. Mark Uyeda, acting chair from January to April, is now just a commissioner. He and Hester Peirce, another commissioner, were advisers to Mr Atkins when he worked at the agency under President George W. Bush. The trio of stalwart Republicans now hold three of the agency’s top five positions.

They are making quick progress. Since Mr Trump entered the White House on January 20th, the SEC has cut back its climate-change requirements, dropped anti-crypto lawsuits and curtailed its own enforcement division. Mr Biden’s securities regulators were seen by many bankers and investors as activists. The new top brass envisage a narrower role. “The SEC has gone back to its traditional roots," Mr Uyeda told The Economist on May 23rd.

To Democrats, this looks like an attempt to clip the wings of one of the country’s most powerful regulators, and perhaps even to scrap a crucial component of the administrative state built during America’s “New Deal" era. But in Mr Uyeda’s telling, it was the SEC under Gary Gensler, Mr Biden’s chair, that had become a “merit regulator", enforcing and instituting law on the basis of political judgments. “Congress in the 1930s, when they adopted the federal securities laws, specifically did not give that power to the SEC," he says.

Roosevelt v memecoins

Crypto clearly illustrates the divide. “I know our former chairman strongly believed that nearly all crypto were securities," says Mr Uyeda. “My response was, ‘If you believe that, let’s put out a commission interpretation that says they are all securities.’" Mr Gensler’s attempt to use enforcement actions against companies to create a body of crypto law was, in Mr Uyeda’s view, “also inefficient, because it [would] take years to play out through the courts". He believes that fewer digital assets should count as securities, and therefore that fewer fall under the SEC’s purview. Cases against prominent firms, including Ripple Labs, a crypto issuer, and Coinbase, a big exchange, have been dropped.

In regular securities markets, the new approach means that disclosure rules are being rolled back. Under Mr Gensler public companies had to produce lots of information about the ways that climate change might affect their operations, which Mr Uyeda says was intrusive and motivated by politics rather than financial risk. The SEC has paused its own defence of the rules in court. Similar rules requiring disclosure about the use of conflict minerals originating in the Democratic Republic of Congo will probably be axed, too. Last year a report by the Government Accountability Office, a watchdog, judged that they had not had an impact on mining conditions.

But it is firms in private markets that stand to benefit most of all from the SEC’s new approach. The category of “accredited investor" limits who can invest in private-market assets, and has existed in some form since 1982. It currently requires an investor to have at least $1m in assets, or have had a gross annual income of $200,000 or more for two years. Under Mr Uyeda’s brief chairmanship, the SEC loosened enforcement of these rules; more changes may now be on the way. “When you think of the net-worth test, for instance, somebody who has invested for decades is more likely to have accumulated the necessary million dollars," says Mr Uyeda. “If they are 75 years old....an investment that has a horizon of five to seven years may not make sense, but it might make perfect sense for the 23-year-old recent university graduate."

America’s enormous stock of individual-retirement-account and 401k-plan savings represent a holy grail for firms such as Apollo and Blackstone. Mr Uyeda is cautiously optimistic that they will gain access to such savings as Mr Trump’s other appointees fall in line behind the SEC. For instance, the Department of Labour must reassure pension-plan managers that private-market assets meet their fiduciary standards. At present, they fear being sued if they invest in them owing to the higher fees such companies charge.

Nominees to lead other agencies, including the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, still require approval from the Senate. Likewise, Michelle Bowman, a Federal Reserve governor, is waiting for legislative approval to take up the role of vice-chair for supervision at the Fed, a crucial post in banking regulation. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Washington’s youngest financial regulator, has been gutted by budget and staffing cuts, and lacks a nominee to lead it.

If a leaner, more limited regulatory approach is to emerge, co-operation between agencies, government departments and the Federal Reserve will need to be seamless. The greatest concern among even Trump-supporting financiers is that the administration’s chaotic approach makes such an outcome less likely. If it does not master the basics, the current swing of the regulatory pendulum will amount to little in practice—no matter the ambition of Mr Trump’s few appointees.

For more expert analysis of the biggest stories in economics, finance and markets, sign up to Money Talks, our weekly subscriber-only newsletter.