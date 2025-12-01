Trump’s financial watchdogs promise a revolution
The Economist , The Economist 5 min read 01 Dec 2025, 04:25 pm IST
Summary
The regulatory pendulum swings violently
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
After an election, America’s financial agencies experience what is known as the “regulatory pendulum". Priorities and philosophies change as the new president picks appointees to supervise American markets, banks and other financial institutions. Although the pendulum has swung violently in the past, it has never swung quite as violently as now.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story