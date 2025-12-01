Trump’s financial watchdogs promise a revolution

But it is firms in private markets that stand to benefit most of all from the SEC’s new approach. The category of “accredited investor" limits who can invest in private-market assets, and has existed in some form since 1982. It currently requires an investor to have at least $1m in assets, or have had a gross annual income of $200,000 or more for two years. Under Mr Uyeda’s brief chairmanship, the SEC loosened enforcement of these rules; more changes may now be on the way. “When you think of the net-worth test, for instance, somebody who has invested for decades is more likely to have accumulated the necessary million dollars," says Mr Uyeda. “If they are 75 years old....an investment that has a horizon of five to seven years may not make sense, but it might make perfect sense for the 23-year-old recent university graduate."