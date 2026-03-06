The Trump Gold Card, at $1 million, is proving to be a tough sell to rich foreigners, although the government estimates it already has 70,000 applicants since it launched the fast-track immigration program just six months ago.
Trump’s gold card is a hard sell. The million bucks is only 1 reason.
SummaryQuestions about the immigration program’s cost and legality have wealthy foreigners weighing other options, their lawyers say.
