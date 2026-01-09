Trump’s grand plan for housing relies on his Fed pick. Here’s why.
Barrons 8 min read 09 Jan 2026, 06:48 pm IST
Summary
Trump’s plan to lower mortgage rates, Glencore and Rio Tinto in mega-merger talks, General Motors takes another big EV charge, and more news to start your day.
So much for a quiet first week of the new year. President Donald Trump is looking to micromanage various sectors of the market, but his pick for Federal Reserve chair remains the most important economic intervention the president can make.
