Trump’s grand plan for housing relies on his Fed pick. Here’s why.

Bill Pulte, who heads the Federal Housing Finance Agency, said Trump had authorized the securitization companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to purchase $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities, which Pulte described as the largest mortgage bond purchase in the companies’ history.He didn’t say at what pace the companies would buy the bonds. But Pulte said they are “already in the market" and the purchases didn’t require an amendment to the contracts governing control of Fannie and Freddie, which is allowing them to move quickly.Fannie and Freddie have long bought and sold mortgage-backed securities to maintain market liquidity for their bonds and tamp down spreads between MBS and Treasuries. After the government took over the companies in 2008, regulators put strict limits on how much MBS they could buy.TD Cowen head of U.S. rates strategy Gennadiy Goldberg said that before Trump’s announcement he expected 30-year mortgage rates to drop to 5.25% by the end of the year. If executed rapidly, the latest purchases could bring 30-year mortgage rates down to about 5%, Goldberg wrote.