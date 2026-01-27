Trump’s high-stakes bid to dole out $100 billion more in tax refunds

WASHINGTON—Republicans and President Trump designed their tax cuts for this moment, creating a refund bonanza that will land in Americans’ bank accounts well ahead of the midterm elections.

The annual tax-filing season that opened Monday will produce a cash surge estimated at $100 billion beyond last year’s $329 billion total, and it is engineered to buoy Republicans’ sagging voter approval. Public confidence in Trump’s economic leadership has slumped, and better-than-expected growth hasn’t overcome Americans’ anxiety about the cost of living and a slowed job market.

At stake is whether Republicans can retain narrow House and Senate majorities that give them the authority to control the federal agenda and prevent investigations of Trump.

The tax-policy strategy is simple: Put money in voters’ wallets and get rewarded at the polls. In reality, it is a double-bank shot with little guarantee of success.

Republicans need the Internal Revenue Service, shrunken by layoffs and retirements, to issue refunds efficiently and answer taxpayers’ questions promptly. They also must make sure voters know why they are getting more money. And even if larger tax refunds pay immediate political dividends, Republicans need to keep that goodwill at the top of Americans’ minds when they go to the polls in November.

View Full Image Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson showing the winning tally of the vote on the ‘one big beautiful bill act’ last year.

View Full Image President Trump slamming a gavel after signing what was known as the ‘one big beautiful bill act’ into law on July 4 last year.

Republicans are heavily promoting the tax refunds, turning tax season into a showcase for their biggest legislative achievement. The law that Trump signed July 4 included tax breaks for tipped employees, overtime workers, senior citizens, car buyers, parents and people with high state and local tax bills. Republicans have rebranded the “one big beautiful bill act" as the “working families tax cut."

Last year, more than three-fifths of households received refunds, averaging $3,167. This year, average refunds should be $1,000 higher, the Treasury Department projects. The refund surge will provide a slight tailwind for the U.S. economy, acting as a mini-round of stimulus payments.

View Full Image Chart: WSJ

Republicans deliberately made the new tax cuts retroactive for the 2025 tax year, and the Trump administration didn’t immediately change paycheck withholding formulas. Those decisions concentrated tax cuts into this year’s tax-filing season, providing lump sum windfalls before the election.

“Hell yeah, that was intentional," said Rep. Nick LaLota, a Republican from New York’s Long Island. He and others from high-tax states pushed their party to raise the cap on the state and local tax deduction to $40,000 from $10,000. That provision alone provides a quarter of the tax cuts’ new boost, according to the Tax Foundation, which favors a tax system with lower rates and fewer breaks.

“We knew that if we were going to put up a fight," LaLota said, “we wanted to get that relief to our constituents right away."

View Full Image Rep. Brendan Boyle (D., Pa.) speaking against the Republican tax bill at a rally last May.

By design, Republicans focused the refund surge to benefit middle- and upper-middle income taxpayers. High-income people also scored wins in the tax law, including a permanent 37% top rate and extensions or expansions of tax cuts for estates, corporations and closely held businesses. Much of that won’t arrive in the form of tax-season refunds.

Almost no one in the bottom 20% of households will get more under the new law, because few pay income taxes and expanded deductions don’t help them.

Democrats are skeptical the refund strategy will work.

“It is the sort of short-term fix that someone like Donald Trump absolutely loves," said Rep. Brendan Boyle (D., Pa.), who plans to highlight the law’s cuts to healthcare spending. “That, combined with the overall lack of affordability, will continue to be, by far, the biggest issue in this election, and that’s something they just can’t get away from."

View Full Image Headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service in Washington.

Bottlenecks

Tax season is a technological and administrative challenge for the beleaguered IRS, requiring months of planning, training and testing to ensure that electronic filing and direct deposits flow smoothly and quickly.

The IRS started 2025 with more than 100,000 employees and is now about 25% smaller because of layoffs and retirements. Much of that reduction was in enforcement staffing that won’t directly affect tax-filing season.

Outside the nightmare scenario of a computer-systems failure, the biggest stresses are in areas staffed by humans. Many taxpayers, particularly older ones, prefer calling the IRS to get answers about the tax law or ask questions about returns and refunds, and a surge of queries can tie up call centers.

Although many IRS processes are automated, taxpayer correspondence is often still on paper. Currently, it is responding to individual taxpayer letters received in October. Agency watchdogs warn of the potential for more ballooning backlogs.

View Full Image People crowding a jobs fair in Chicago held for federal workers and consultants hit by layoffs last year.

“The opportunity for snafus is there," said Janet Holtzblatt, a former Treasury official who is now at the Tax Policy Center, a project of the center-left Brookings Institution and Urban Institute.

The IRS is under new management this year, and filing season presents a major test for the revamped team. Six people cycled through the top IRS job last year until August, when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent became acting commissioner. Bessent said the administration was improving “a bloated, inefficient and technologically unprepared entity that wasn’t serving the American people."

Day-to-day operations are being run by Frank Bisignano in the newly created position of CEO. Bisignano, formerly an executive at JPMorgan Chase and CEO of payments company Fiserv, is himself doing double duty as the commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

The IRS will end tax season with the smallest backlogs it’s had in the past 20 years, Bisignano said in an interview. “What people should expect," he said, “is the best performance they’ve seen."

Former IRS commissioner John Koskinen has been critical of the Trump administration’s IRS cuts yet praised Bisignano’s work so far. “This is a very challenging filing season for the IRS, and he’s got to keep an eye on Social Security at the same time," said Koskinen, who was nominated by President Barack Obama.

View Full Image President Trump signing the 2017 tax legislation into law on Dec. 22 that year.

Selling points

The bulk of the new law extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, which were scheduled to lapse after 2025. One dilemma for Republicans crafting the legislation was how to score a major political win when their primary goal was simply averting a tax hike that few expected or feared.

“Because we never let 2017 tax policy expire, people never went through the pain of it," said Rep. Blake Moore (R., Utah). “We’re never going to get that credit."

But Republicans learned lessons from the 2017 tax cuts. Congress spent most of that year on a failed healthcare bill and didn’t finish the tax law until December. Most households received tax cuts, but they arrived in small increments in 2018 through lower paycheck withholding.

Seeing that tax cut wasn’t easy because taxpayers had to compare their 2018 tax returns with what they might have paid under the prior law—a number they would have had to calculate themselves. Republicans ended up in the same hole as Democrats did in 2009 and 2010, getting little or no political credit for a tax cut that boosted take-home pay. Polls in 2018 showed that many voters didn’t even know they got a tax cut. Some guessed their taxes went up when they didn’t.

“We learned," said Kevin Brady, a Texas Republican who was chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee in 2017. “Even though tax refunds don’t reflect your tax burden, people pay attention to it."

View Full Image Then-Rep. Kevin Brady (R., Texas) boarding a bus at the Capitol in December 2017 after passage of the tax bill that year.

After the 2024 election gave Republicans control of Congress and the White House, the party raced to make this round of tax cuts faster and more visible. Trump’s July 4 deadline was artificial, coming nearly six months before the 2017 tax cuts expired. But hitting that target made it easier to create retroactive tax cuts that would show up as refunds and to prepare IRS systems, rules and forms for tax season.

The broadest effect will come from increasing the standard deduction beyond the typical annual inflation bump. The increase in the maximum child tax credit to $2,200 from $2,000 will help many parents.

Other changes will be uneven, going to narrower slices of the population. One is the higher cap on the state and local deduction, or SALT, which most Republicans opposed but accepted to win the votes of House members from New York and New Jersey. A married couple making about $350,000 a year and using the full $40,000 SALT deduction will get a tax cut of up to $7,200, while a standard deduction user will get $360.

View Full Image Chart: WSJ

Other high-profile provisions fulfill some of Trump’s campaign promises and account for more than half of what taxpayers will soon get. These are the new deductions for senior citizens, tipped workers and overtime pay as well as car-loan interest. All of those have caps on the amount people can claim and income limits for who qualifies. They don’t quite match Trump’s no-tax promises, but they will yield refunds in this tax season for middle-income households.

Overall, 70% of households will get something from the law’s major individual provisions on their 2025 tax returns, according to the Tax Foundation, and so will half of the nation’s top 1%.

View Full Image President Trump at a rally a year ago in Las Vegas speaking about eliminating taxes on tips for service-industry workers.

Savings splurge

Refund season is baked into the U.S. economy and the culture. Tax-prep companies boast about maximizing your refunds. Retailers tout specials on televisions and furniture, offering ways to spend that cash.

U.S. workers pay income taxes through paycheck withholding. After the year ends, they tally their income and tax breaks to determine what they owe the government or what they are due. For most people, a tax refund is just the repayment of a no-interest loan to the U.S.

Some Americans use the tax system as a forced savings account, intentionally planning large refunds they can use for major purchases or to reduce debt. This habit fuels Republicans’ political hopes—that voters who overlook an extra $20 in their paychecks will notice when their refunds are $1,000 bigger. A 2018 study from the JPMorgan Chase Institute found a sudden bump in out-of-pocket healthcare spending for tax-refund recipients.

Refunds are usually spent quickly by most Americans, and that should fuel consumption in the coming months.

“If you’re in the top 10%, you’re already liquid enough that this doesn’t make a difference to your consumption," said Jared Bernstein, who was chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers under former President Joe Biden. “But for most other people, especially if they’re squeezed, they’ll spend it."

Beyond the refunds, working Americans will see their reduced 2026 tax burden in smaller paycheck withholding, which began this month. Many might need to update their withholding to claim the benefits sooner.

View Full Image An ad for tax-preparaton services in a Brooklyn neighborhood.

Rational or not, many Americans judge the tax system based on refund size and speed, not their total tax bill or tax rate. Republicans are leaning into that, though they know that the biggest economic lift from their policies is likely to be the long-term effect of business tax cuts that lower the cost of capital.

“A lot of our success in November is dependent on how people are feeling about how our economic policies are working for them," said Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R., Pa.) “No matter what we say, they’ll know whether it’s working or not."

The challenge for Republicans will be keeping the tax cuts and refunds fresh in voters’ minds this fall, especially with a president who often veers off-topic. That is wishful thinking, given the mindset of most working Americans, according to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.).“Every week, their costs are going up and they have to pay more for things they need and want and make their lives better," Schumer said. “People correctly feel that the vast majority of these tax cuts are going to the wealthiest people, and they don’t like it."

Kush Desai, a White House spokesman, highlighted pieces of the tax law outside of refunds, including “Trump accounts" for children and faster write-offs for business equipment.

“The effects of President Trump’s historic tax cuts for American families go beyond a one-time tax refund check," Desai said. “Every American is going to feel accelerating job, wage and economic growth."

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com