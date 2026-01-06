President Trump had a vague but tantalizing message for a couple of American oil executives roughly a month before the U.S. captured Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro: “Get ready.”
Trump’s hint to oil executives weeks before Maduro ouster: ‘Get Ready’
SummaryNow, the U.S. president wants oil companies to grow Venezuela’s production.
President Trump had a vague but tantalizing message for a couple of American oil executives roughly a month before the U.S. captured Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro: “Get ready.”
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More