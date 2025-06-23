Trump’s Iran attack was ferocious. But has it actually worked?

Iran’s IR6 centrifuges, which make up more than half of those installed at Fordow, are more robust than the much older IR1s, which make up the majority at Natanz, notes Mr Nephew. But even they would probably be affected badly by a blizzard of MOPs. If Iran had powered down the centrifuges, that would help. But the process of doing so can cause them to crash, says Mr Nephew, adding that it is “pretty unlikely" Iran will have been able to turn off and disassemble the machines in the time available.