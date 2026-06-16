Trump’s Iran deal is big on hope, light on detail—and the markets love it

President Donald Trump isn’t likely to admit he shares a penchant for dealmaking with one of his predecessors, Bill Clinton, that’s become more evident with the opaque agreement to end the U.S. war with Iran.

The deal, which has lifted Asian and European stocks to record highs and looks set to power U.S. stocks back towards their record peaks of early June, takes a page out of Clinton’s Middle East playbook by unveiling a sweeping agreement on a key principal, but leaving the more difficult—and potentially deal-breaking—discussions for another day.

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Trump said the accord would reopen the Strait of Hormuz by the end of this week, cementing a key sticking point between Washington and Tehran that has defined the bulk of the conflict that began in late February.

The prospective deal sent oil prices tumbling to their lowest levels since early March, with Brent crude futures trading at $82.70 a barrel—some 5.3% lower on the session and nearly 28% lower than its May 1 closing peak of $114.44 a barrel.

Stocks are riding high, as well, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 surging 5% to a record high close, Europe’s Stoxx 600 trading at pre-war levels, and the S&P 500 called more than 80 points higher in early Monday trading.

What’s missing, however, is just as important.

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No text of the agreement has been circulated, and key issues that have stymied negotiators since the start of the conflict—and for the decades that Iran has pursued a nuclear weapons program—remain unresolved.

“One reason for caution is that we don’t have the full detail on what’s been agreed yet, especially around nuclear issues and around what the management of the Strait will look like in the new world,” said Thomas Matthews, head of markets in the Asia Pacific region for Capital Economics.

The two sides will likely cease hostilities in the region for 60 days, while discussing issues such as the end of U.S. sanctions, the return of funds frozen in global accounts to Iran, and the future of its nuclear program writ large.

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Any one, let alone all, of those issues is enough to reignite the conflict near the end of the summer months.

The more immediate concern for markets is how, or if, the developing accord will influence the Federal Reserve, which meets this week in Washington under the new leadership of Chairman Kevin Warsh.

Rate traders are already paring bets on future rate hikes, but still see the odds of a December increase at around 53%. That’s keeping Treasury bond yields elevated, with 10-year paper trading at 4.441%, and could weigh on stock-market gains over the coming days.

The big decline in oil prices, however, as well as the hopes of a more detailed framework for peace between the U.S. and Iran, will give Warsh enough cover over the coming months to establish a new market narrative.

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“It is a close call, but while sounding hawkish, we think the Fed will ‘look through’ the energy-related near-term inflation and choose to hold interest rates steady,” said ING’s chief U.S. economist James Knightley.

But that does leave the market open for major disappointment over the 60-day window negotiated by Washington and Tehran.

Second-quarter earnings growth is likely to trail the red-hot pace of 29.4% recorded over the first three months of the year, major AI-related IPOs are likely to draw billions of capital away from some of the market’s high-performing sectors, and the surge in crude prices is likely to keep inflation measures sticky into the final months of the year.

For today, however, the message is clearer.

Clinton defended his Middle East pragmatism by insisting that “not to try is to guarantee failure.”

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Trump and markets would probably agree. How long they’ll maintain that view is another matter.

Write to Martin Baccardax at martin.baccardax@barrons.com