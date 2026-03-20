President Trump’s war with Iran has put the U.S. on a collision course with some of its closest allies over one of the most audacious foreign policy moves of his presidency.
Trump’s Iran war frays ties with allies as oil prices surge
SummaryMultiple countries are offering assistance but not on the scale that the White House wants.
President Trump’s war with Iran has put the U.S. on a collision course with some of its closest allies over one of the most audacious foreign policy moves of his presidency.
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