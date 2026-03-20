Trump’s Iran war frays ties with allies as oil prices surge

Trump has moved to allay anger among Arab countries, infuriated by Israeli and Iranian strikes on major energy facilities in the region. He claimed on Wednesday that he had no advance knowledge that Israel was going to attack Iran’s largest gas field, after U.S. officials said he did. But he has spent much of the week lashing out at European allies, demanding they join a military escort mission through the Strait of Hormuz only to later say he didn’t need their help.