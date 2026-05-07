Trump’s latest tariff threat is a wake-up call for US trade partners

Even where Trump has legally binding trade agreements, he has found ways to apply new tariffs. Last year, he imposed levies on Canada and Mexico over their alleged role in fentanyl trafficking despite having signed a pact with the two nations during his first term. Trump has since doubled down with tariffs on steel, aluminum, automobiles and car parts, citing national-security risks. Those measures remain a major irritant as the three nations renegotiate the North American economic pact this year.