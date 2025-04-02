Trump’s “Liberation Day” is set to whack America’s economy

That is not the end of the story, however. Tariffs cause big economic distortions. Their benefits are captured by inefficient producers, who gain from higher prices at the expense of consumers. There is also a political concern. Firm in his belief that tariffs are a fount of revenue, Mr Trump wants to use them to help cover the cost of aggressive tax cuts later this year. These cuts will come at a time when America’s budget deficit is already worryingly high and rising. If America becomes fiscally dependent on tariff revenue, they will be harder to remove, despite their economic costs. Liberation Day may go down in the history books—not as the celebration that Mr Trump intends but as economic malpractice of the highest order.