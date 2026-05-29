Trump’s Middle East peace dream won’t solve the Iran mess he made

The problem is that the Iran war has actually reduced the chances of this outcome, at least in the near term. The war has shaken the trust and confidence of many of America’s partners in the region, particularly Saudi Arabia, in any diplomacy associated with such a mercurial U.S. administration. This was a war that none of America’s Arab partners wanted and a risky approach they warned against. They are now defending themselves against Iranian drones and missiles with U.S. help that has limitations. Countries like Saudi Arabia are being incentivized to turn to Ukraine for support in defending against Iranian drones.