Trump’s Middle East peace dream won’t solve the Iran mess he made

He is demanding that countries in the Middle East sign the Abraham Accords, potentially as a precondition to a deal to end the war. At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump said that countries in the region “owe it to us” to sign on to the deal he brokered in 2020 to normalize relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco. He is “mandatorily requesting” Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan join the Accords (despite the fact that they already recognize Israel) and is urging Saudi Arabia and Jordan to do the same.